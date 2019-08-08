Clay County deputies are still searching for a missing woman Friday. Deputies said that she is no longer consider her a danger to herself or the community.

Deputies said that there is still an active investigation into the whereabouts of Dawn Macleod who police announced was missing Thursday evening.

Deputies had initially said that she was considered armed and potentially dangerous, but have since said that she is no longer considered a danger to herself and the community.

Macleod has ties to the Keystone Heights, Florida area and may be heading towards Ocala, Florida, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Macleod may be driving a 2005 gray or silver Honda sport utility vehicle with the Florida license plate LNBD55.

Anyone with information related to Macleod's whereabouts should contact local police.

At this time, no further information is known.

Clay County Sheriff's Office