A child struck by a moving vehicle Thursday night at a boat ramp in St. Johns County has died, First Coast News has learned.

The child, 9-year-old Logan Stroud, was hit when a car backing up at the Moultrie Creek Boat pinned him between the open car door and a wooden piling. According to a witness, the impact threw his head against the piling with force.

According to Chuck Mulligan, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, SJSO Traffic Homicide Investigators responded to the ramp at 9 p.m. regarding a "vehicle versus pedestrian traffic incident."

A witness who spoke to First Coast News said the incident occurred when a mother and her two boys aimed their car headlights at the water to see something in the dark. After several minutes, the witness said, "the older brother got in the car to back up" with the driver door open. "The 9-year-old boy was between the car and the dock." The door knocked the boy into the piling.

Mulligan says that a 2012 Toyota Camry was involved in the crash and that the driver of the car apparently did not see the child as it began to reverse.

Investigators conducted their investigation into the early hours this morning, securing the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

The child was treated at the scene by St. Johns Fire Rescue personnel, before being transported to UF Health in Jacksonville, where he later died.

