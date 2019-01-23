The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that the brief lockdown of an Amazon Fulfillment Center Wednesday morning was connected to an earlier search for an individual at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment.

The fulfillment center on Pecan Park Road briefly locked down in the morning after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a "credible threat." JSO searched the fulfillment center and deemed no threat to the building.

The lockdown was related to the search for an individual who may have been involved in an endangerment incident in the 5100 block of Shenandoah Ave., JSO said. JSO was told that an individual reportedly communicated threats of bodily harm to another individual at their place of work, which was the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Police were able to track the individual who made the threat down by their cell phone, which led them to the apartments in Northwest Jacksonville.

Police searched the complex and cleared the scene around 10 a.m.

READ MORE >> Police search for person at Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex after endangerment incident

Amazon also reopened and resumed operations shortly after the lockdown.

Amazon released the following statement:

"The safety of our employees is our top priority. The sheriff’s department was on site this morning due to a report of a credible threat. The fulfillment center was locked down momentarily while the sheriff’s department conducted a search. The search was completed and the sheriff’s department confirmed there is no threat to the building. The fulfillment center was released to site leadership and operations have resumed. As this is an active investigation, any further questions would be best addressed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office."