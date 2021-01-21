Update: 14-year-old girl dies after being shot in head, mother bonds out on related charges

Her mother was arrested on charges related to the incident. She bonded out Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 14-year-old Jacksonville girl who was fighting for her life after being shot in the head inside her Arlington home has died, according to records with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Ayva Guthrie was reportedly shot in the head during an incident involving a gun on Tuesday evening, according to JSO. Her mother, Amanda Jane Guthrie, was arrested on charges related to the incident.

"Thank you, everyone, for so much support for this incredible family," writes an organizer of the GoFundMe page established for the family. "Ayva has gone home to be with Jesus. Our hearts are completely broken for her entire family. Please keep sharing, and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this indescribable loss."

Guthrie, 34, was arrested Tuesday following the incident and charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm or permanent disability, aggravated manslaughter of a child under 18 years, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and shoot/throwing deadly missiles into a dwelling.

The arrest report suggests that it was Guthrie who called 911 after the incident occurred and that drugs were involved.