Flagler County officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that might lead to an arrest following a fatal shooting at a Circle K in Palm Coast.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:30 a.m. A person reportedly shot two people in a parking lot of the Circle K located at 1500 Palm Coast Parkway.

One of the victims, Deon O'Neal Jenkins, died from his gunshot wounds. The other victim is survived with multiple gunshot wounds.

FCSO has partnered with the Florida Sheriff’s Association and CrimeStoppers of NE Florida to provide a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the killer and any accomplices.

“We know someone in the community has key information,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We need them to do the right thing and call CrimeStoppers where they can remain anonymous. We want your information, not your name."

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) and remain completely anonymous.