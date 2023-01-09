Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these three cold cases, here's what you should know

Three cases will be featured during a presentation Monday and the public is encouraged to attend and welcome to ask questions.

BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.

It is the second "Cold Cases of Suwannee Valley" presentation hosted by Suwannee Valley Unsolved and Suwannee River Regional Library and will be featuring the cases of Darlene Messer, Debra Howard and John Robert Thomas.

Darlene Messer was found murdered in 1989, her body located underneath the Swift Creek Bridge. She reportedly died from blunt force trauma. Her case has been featured in our "Unsolved" series and you can watch that here: UNSOLVED: The 1989 murder of Darlene Messer. | firstcoastnews.com

Debra Howard went missing in July of 1976 and though a person of interest has been identified, her body has never been found. Her case was also featured in "Unsolved" and you can watch that here: UNSOLVED: Finding Debbie Howard | firstcoastnews.com

John Robert Thomas was murdered in 2001 in Lake City and though a woman was arrested, a grand jury did not return with charges. A family member will be at the presentation along with law enforcement to speak about the impact of the case.