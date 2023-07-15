'People know what happened, there's no question': Couple's murder case goes unsolved for decades

On Dec. 10. 1991, 24-year-old Steven Stroud and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Donna Hunter, were murdered inside their home on Coolwater Avenue in San Mateo, Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MATEO, Florida — Inspector John Zagar retired around a year ago, but when Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach asked him if he would re-examine a cold case, he said yes.

And so he has been going through boxes containing thousands of pages of notes, as he works to uncover who was behind the brutal murders of Steven Stroud and Donna Hunter.

Page-by-page… a tragic story unfolds.

"That evening, someone went in and just massacred them," Zagar said.

Detailing the murders of 24-year-old Steven Stroud and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Donna Hunter. It was Dec. 10. 1991, and the couple were living in their home on Coolwater Avenue in San Mateo, Florida.

Investigator Zagar says he believes the couple knew their attackers because there was no evidence of a forced entry into their home.

"They came to the door, Steven was shot right in the living room," said Zagar. "And then it appears Donna who had come out of the back bedroom, was trying to get out of there when she was shot and there was a trail of blood where she is trying to get back into the bedroom."

Both were shot by a .22 caliber pistol.

The exact time of the murder is unknown, but it was around 11:30 p.m., when Zagar says two friends came by the house and when no one answered the door, one looked through the window and saw the terrible scene.

Stroud was dead… Hunter was still alive, but barely.

"One of the individuals went over to Donna and held her and she did not say a word, she just looked at him," Zagar said.

She died on the way to the hospital in Jacksonville.

Zagar believes Stroud was the target, as he says Stroud allegedly owed money for drugs and Hunter's death was essentially collateral damage.

Hunter's older sister, Tina Griffey, says despite the fact that drugs are involved, it doesn't define who they were.

"So many people were just torn up and still are to this day about this whole situation," Griffey said.

She says her younger sister was quiet, but well-liked and had a lot of friends. And steven was intelligent and was planning to go to college to pursue being a pharmacist.

"He was well-liked by many," said Griffey. "Very, very much so. He played sports in high school, baseball."

Which is why their murders shocked the community in 1991, and from the beginning of the time of their murders, there has been talk.

"Oh yes, yes since the day it happened," Griffey said.

Griffey has her suspicions about who was behind the murders and so does Zagar.

He says he has a person of interest in mind and believes there were two people involved. He is looking to speak to those who may know more than what they told deputies three decades ago.

"People know what happened," Zagar said. "There is no question that there are people in South Putnam who know what happened. It's time for closure on this case."