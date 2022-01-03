'I want peace' | Sister continues to search for answers in Kimberly Harley's 2005 disappearance

Kimberly Harley was last seen in 2005 in Jacksonville Beach. If you have any information on her disappearance or whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — What happened to Kimberly Harley is a question Terri Queen has been grappling with for nearly two decades.



“I've been trying for 18 years, just a sister trying to find her sister,” Queen said. “My main goal, the only thing I want out of all of this is that her children know she didn't walk out of their lives. She was taken.”



Harley was last seen in Jacksonville Beach on March 12, 2005 during a welfare check according to Detective Aaron Holland with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

“Kimberly Harley was found in a vehicle sleeping and provided that her address, that she was homeless,” Holland said. “From that point on, we have had no contact with Kimberly Harley.”

“We’ve gone through countless records, IRS records, border patrol and U.S. Customs records, the Department of Homeland Security, all 50 states through driver's licenses and any type of property appraiser information and there is simply just no information on Kimberly since 2005,” Holland explained.



He said there is no trace of Harley anywhere in the U.S. and no record of her leaving the country since 2005.

“Circumstantially, you know, it is very suspicious, but there is no physical evidence that suggests she is she has been murdered,” Holland said.

This is an age progressed picture of what she might look like today at the age of 55.

Investigators believe finding the 1999 Green Ford Explorer Harley was last seen in could be a key to solving this mystery. Detective Holland said that car belonged to her boyfriend at the time. The VIN of the car is 1FMYU22X5XUB47426.

“We believe if we can obtain the location of that vehicle, we could potentially move forward with some forensics in this case. We did track that vehicle up into Georgia, Blackshear, Georgia,” Holland said. “It was sold. It was sold to an undocumented person within the United States. And from that point, we've just no longer been able to find that vehicle.”

Investigators also want to talk to anyone who has seen Harley since 2004.



“What we know is she came down here in 2002 and supposedly started working on casino boat out of out of Jacksonville Beach as a stripper," Holland explained. "We also know that during the 2003 and 2004 timeframe, she worked at the Gold Club in Jacksonville as a stripper."



“Though she had her issues, she loved her children,” Queen said. “She would be there now.”



Detective Holland says there is a person of interest in this case who lives in St. Johns County, but he has an attorney and won't talk to police. He says it was her boyfriend whose car she was last seen in in 2005. Because he is not charged with a crime. First Coast News is not naming him.



“We would absolutely love to sit down with him and just gain some information about when the last time was he saw her, what he knew about her and you know, where she may be to this current date,” Holland said.

Harley's sister has created social media pages hoping someone will recognize her picture and have information that will shed light on what happened to her.



“I want to bring her home,” Queen said. “I want peace.”