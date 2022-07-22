Deck of cards features faces of Florida's unsolved murders

"This gave us the opportunity for at least 52 families to make sure they know somebody is out there thinking of their loved one."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sometimes life can deal you a cruel hand.

"She was loving, kind, took care of her kids and always had a smile on her face," tells Annetra Robinson as she describes her sister, Geanna Jones.

Robinson knows the pain of losing a loved one all too well. Her sister disappeared 22 years ago and is presumed dead.

"I miss her, I really do," she says softly.

Geanna Jones is one of 52 faces you will see on a new deck of cards from Project: Cold Case. Each card featuring an unsolved homicide from Florida.

Ryan Backman, the founder of Project: Cold Case, is working to get the cards into jails around the state as well as businesses.

"We’ve had people come by from poker rooms, tattoo parlors, craft breweries and to put these out there, so the public has access to them and see a lot of faces that are the victims of unsolved crimes, but may not be the high profile victims that they see on TV," Backmann explains.

The ultimate goal is always to bring in tips that will help solve the case.

But while they wait and hope for that day, Robinson says she prays people will see her sister’s face and name and look up her case to learn more about the mother of 6 that disappeared on her way to work.

"To me, it brings back life because she is not forgotten and that is the main thing we don’t want for her or any other ones, to be forgotten," tells Robinson.

Because behind each face on the cards is a family waiting for answers.

Backmann, whose father’s murder in 2010 remains unsolved, says he knows when a case goes cold it can feel like the odds are stacked against you.

"This gave us the opportunity for at least 52 families to make sure they know somebody is out there thinking of their loved one," he says.

Project: Cold Case is giving away the decks of cards to any business that wants them for free, so if you are interested, reach out to them.