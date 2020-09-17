Unlicensed bar with adult entertainment raided in Jacksonville shopping center, two arrested

Tavares Rynardo Walker, 42, and Quantanell l Quana Walker, 35, were both charged Sunday with operating a bottle club without a license.

A husband and wife were arrested after an unlicensed storefront nightclub with strippers was raided in a shopping center at 944 N. Arlington Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Tavares Rynardo Walker, 42, and Quantanell l Quana Walker, 35, were both charged Sunday with operating a bottle club without a license, keeping a place where alcoholic beverages are sold and lack of a dancing entertainment license, their arrest reports state.

Police said they had received numerous complaints about a nightclub operating at the shopping center just north of the Arlington Expressway, and investigators were sent in just after 2 a.m., the reports state. The officers paid a $20 cover charge to get into the club, learning that they could bring alcohol in to drink or buy it there.

The facility also "hosted adult entertainment and advertised as such" without a proper license, the reports said.

Both arrest reports said the Walkers operated the facility on a regular basis, with a closet containing several bottles of alcohol, cups and a cooler with ice in back. Two "strippers" were inside, saying they were "here to just make money."