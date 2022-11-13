'No rhyme or reason to any of this' | Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus identified

Moscow Police said the four found dead are homicide victims. The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday out of respect for the students who died.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, the victims of a suspected homicide.

The four students were found dead in a home on Sunday near the university campus.

Moscow Police received a call just before noon on Sunday about an unconscious person at King Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found four people dead in the home.

The victims have been identified as:

20-year-old Ethan Chapin from Conway, Wash. He was a freshman majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

21-year-old Madison Mogen from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was a senior majoring in marketing and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority

20-year-old Xana Kernodle from Post Falls, Idaho. She was a junior marketing major and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

21-year-old Kaylee GonCalves from Rathdrum, Idaho. She was a senior majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Pi sorority.

Moscow Mayor Art Bettge issued the following statement on Monday:

I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we all are seeking answers that are not yet available.

Our hearts and thoughts are with not only the victims and their families, but also their broader circle of friends, and the entire University of Idaho community. I am thankful to all our first responders and their skilled and dedicated service to our community. The Moscow Police Department is actively working, with support from multiple other agencies, to investigate this incident. At this time, there is only limited information that can be shared without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.

This tragedy serves as a sobering reminder that senseless acts of violence can occur anywhere, at any time, and we are not immune from such events here in our own community. Today, we grieve for those who were lost and those they leave behind. Let us come together in support of each other, and be there for each other, as we mourn as a community.

"There's no rhyme or reason to any of this. And I think it's a symptom of broader issues in our society, where violence is resorted to more frequently than discussion or working through problems." Mayor Bettge told KREM 2.

Bettge says Moscow police and Idaho State Police are still working to "identify exactly what happened."

The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday, Nov. 14 out of respect for the students who died. All campuses will remain open and classes will resume on Tuesday, the University said in a letter to students.

The university has support available for students and staff impacted by the deaths.

Students can reach out to the Counseling and Testing Center on the third floor of Mary Forney Hall or call 208-885-6716 for support. Press option three for immediate support in the evenings and on weekends.

Students can also visit the fourth floor of the ISUB from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday for immediate drop-in counseling support. Students can also visit the Dean of Students Office in TLC 232.

Employees of the University of Idaho can use the EAP resources available through their benefits.

The university said more support resources would be announced on Monday.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about the suspected homicides to call them at 208-882-COPS or 208-882-2677.

Police have called the deaths suspected homicides, which means it's unclear if the deaths were intentional or accidental.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News is working to confirm more details. We will update this story with the latest information as we learn more.

