University of Florida issues alert warning of students of man accused in voyeurism investigation

The University of Florida Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Deontre Donnell Mason for burglary and video voyeurism.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida Police Department is searching for a man accused in a video voyeurism investigation stemming from a secret recording last year.

According to the University of Florida, the recording happened at around Dec. 2 at Murphree Hall or Library West area. Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Deontre Donnell Mason.

On Wednesday, the UFPD issued an arrest warrant for Mason for burglary and video voyeurism.

Police say during their investigation, they discovered Mason had additional videos of unknown victims on the UF campus on his phone.

Anyone one who believes they were filmed by Mason between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Murphree Hall or Library West area, you are urged to call police at 352-392-1111 or go to UFPD Silent Witness.