Unidentified body found 3 days after sailboat burns in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police recovered an unidentified man’s body Wednesday in the wreckage of a sailboat, three days after a predawn fire destroyed the vessel that subsequently sank in a San Pablo area inlet.

Foul play and arson are not suspected, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to the boat fire about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the inlet off Plumosa Drive and Eunice Road.

Jacksonville firefighters extinguished the blaze. The state Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene.

About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were notified of a body in the wreckage. Sheriff’s Office Dive Team members recovered the body of the victim, who detectives think is the boat owner.