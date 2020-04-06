Unidentified body found 3 days after sailboat burns in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police recovered an unidentified man’s body Wednesday in the wreckage of a sailboat, three days after a predawn fire destroyed the vessel that subsequently sank in a San Pablo area inlet.
Foul play and arson are not suspected, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
Police responded to the boat fire about 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the inlet off Plumosa Drive and Eunice Road.
Jacksonville firefighters extinguished the blaze. The state Fire Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene.
About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police were notified of a body in the wreckage. Sheriff’s Office Dive Team members recovered the body of the victim, who detectives think is the boat owner.
The Sheriff’s Office said it appears to have been accidental. It was unclear whether the victim had been living on the boat, which had been docked there for some time.
