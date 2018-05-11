UNIVERSITY OF NORTH FLORIDA — University of North Florida Police are still searching for a man who may have drugged and sexually assaulted a woman during a party on campus early Saturday morning.

Recent data shows that UNF has seen a large increase in reported rape cases over the last few years.

In 2017, nine cases were reported on campus and six were reported in residential facilities.

That's the largest number of cases reported in the last five years, according to the university's annual crime reports.

"I think people overall are more aware of sexual violence. Movements like #Metoo and #Timesup have brought national and global attention to the issue of sexual violence," Sheila Spivey said.

Spivey is the director at UNF Women’s Center and says those trends trickle down locally.

The Women's Center offers victim advocacy programs such as counseling and a 24/7 crisis helpline.

Security measures like blue light emergency phones and 24-hour campus patrol by police are already in place.

Spivey wants victims to know there's a safe place they can go when they need help the most.

"Their voices have often been taken because they've been victimized, and our services advocate for them and empower them so they can be empowered to use their voice again," Spivey said.

Police are also still searching for the suspect involved in this weekend's incident so if you have any information you're asked to call UNF Police at 904 (620) 2800.

The Women’s Center’s 24/7 crisis helpline can be reached at (904) 620-1010.

