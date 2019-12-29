The University of North Florida Police Department is investigating a reported burglary Saturday that happened at the school's off-campus housing area, according to a timely warning sent out to students.

The incident is said to have took place between 10 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday in Building 8 of the Flats residence hall located on 4850 First Coast Tech Pkwy., the release said.

On Saturday at 12:02 p.m., the victim told police while they were sleeping in their bedroom someone entered their apartment and took several of their belongings, police said.

There were no signs that the apartment had been broken into and it is not yet clear if the doors and windows were locked, according to police. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Campus police are reminding students to take the appropriate safety precautions while on and around campus. Those tips can be found here.

Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD's Silent Witness Program at https://www.unf.edu/upd/Silent_Witness_Form.aspx. If you believe a crime has been committed, call 911 or (904) 620-2800 immediately.