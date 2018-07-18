Jesse Martinez was arrested in April for threatening to leak nude photos of a man in exchange for sexual favors. As police comb through Martinez's phone and computer, they said they may find more videos taken without victims' consent.

Police already found eight videos of a man using the restroom and showering. The video was taken without his consent and resulted in eight additional charges of video voyeurism against Martinez.

In an alert to students, faculty and staff, UNF said that law enforcement will continue to go through his property and that more victims may be identified.

UNF said if a student feels they could have been a victim they are urged to call UPD at 904-620-2800 and there is a crisis hotline at 904-620-1010.

