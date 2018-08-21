Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was last seen during an evening jog a month ago, was believed to have been found dead and an undocumented immigrant has been charged with her murder, authorities said on Tuesday.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said. Officials said a body had been found early Tuesday in a farm field southeast of Brooklyn, Iowa.

The identity of the body has not been confirmed, but it was believed to be Tibbetts.

Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa told The Associated Press that a close family friend told him about the grim news. Willey told the AP that he did not have other information about the discovery. NBC News has not verified Willey's account.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, who resides in rural Poweshiek County, is charged with Murder in the First Degree.Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office

The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that a body had been found in Poweshiek County. However, authorities declined to specify whether the body was Tibbetts'.

A massive search had been underway for Tibbetts, 20, who vanished on July 18 and whose disappearance sparked national attention.

Dozens of volunteers in the town of Brooklyn, Iowa, which has a population of about 1,500, had been searching fields around her house and the house where she was staying. Searches were also conducted by ground and air, and the use of K-9s.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa offered a reward of nearly $400,000 for any tip that led to her safe return.

