JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Foul play is suspected after a woman was found dead inside her home on the Westside Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the woman's friend found her dead inside the home in the 5100 block of Glen Alan Court just off 103rd Street. JSO was called to the scene at 7:41 a.m. JSO has not released the identity of the victim but said she is a woman in her 40s. JSO did not disclose how the woman died but said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information about this case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.