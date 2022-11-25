JSO: Woman dead after potential domestic incident in Edgewood area

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, however, they believe some sort of altercation occurred.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a potential domestic violence situation in the Edgewood area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 3:55 p.m., units responded to the 4000 block of Katanag Drive South in response in an unresponsive female inside a home.

When police arrived, JSO says a woman was found and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, however, they believe some sort of altercation occurred with a man inside the home before her death.

That man called 911 initially, police say, and is currently in custody.