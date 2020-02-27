JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A raid involving several law enforcement agencies working undercover led to the arrest of two owners of Tang Dynasty Foot Spa in Jacksonville Beach Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, Bo Tang and Shen Liu were in the front of the business at 317 9th Ave. N when undercover investigators from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Vice Unit entered the business to get a reflexology foot massage. Police said the detectives were led to a massage chair, then gave the "pre-determined take-down signal" to arrest Tang and Liu.

A customer who was inside the business at the time of the raid told First Coast News the owners of the business along with other workers were placed in handcuffs.

Jacksonville FBI and the Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.

