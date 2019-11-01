New details emerge in the case of missing pregnant teen Iyana Sawyer and her relationship to her uncle, Johnathan Quiles.

Quiles, 33, was in court on Thursday for charges relating to a suspected sexual battery of his underage babysitter.

During the hearing, a statement was made that referenced Quiles admitting to a fellow inmate he may be the father of Sawyer’s unborn child. The lawyer for Kimberly Mobley, the mother ofSawyer, issued a statement following the hearing.

"We are aware of a statement in court this morning about Johnathan Quiles apparently admitting to a fellow inmate he may be the father of Iyana’s unborn child," attorney John M. Phillips said. "We condemn this rape in the strongest possible terms and ask the prosecutors and law enforcement to thoroughly investigate and prosecute Johnathan Quiles. We are communicating directly with the Sheriff about the case. We are aware of the various searches going on and pray and thank the officers involved. If and when they know something, we will know something. Until then, the family is still praying and holding out hope Iyana is found alive. They have no comment at this time."

Phillips says that Mobley is asking for prayer, peace and privacy.

In December 2017, JSO said a 14-year-old girl spent the night at Quiles' residence after babysitting his daughter.



That night, the report said Quiles’ "quietly came into the living room ... where the child victim was sleeping on the couch."



There, he removed her clothing, got on top of her and sexually battered her, according to the report.



"The child victim said she 'locked up' and did not say anything,” the report said.



The accusations came to light a year later in December 2018, after the warrant said the victim told Mobley, who immediately contacted police. Detectives began investigating Quiles on Dec. 28.

Sawyer, a pregnant 16-year-old Terry High School student who was last seen on Dec. 19. Quiles is Sawyer's uncle.

JSO told First Coast News on Wednesday they couldn't comment on whether Quiles’ arrest was connected to Sawyer.

In a police report, Sawyer’s family said they had just learned the teen was five months pregnant and had no idea who the father was.



Quiles’ assault case was also sent to the homicide and missing person's department.