ATHENS, Ga. -- A University of Georgia student is hospitalized after an armed robbery and shooting.

The school said two students were robbed off-campus in what they described as “tragic and shocking events.” It happened Monday morning just after 7:00 a.m. near Milledge Ave. and the 10 Loop.

A 22-year-old student was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries described as life threatening.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is the lead agency on this case and said the suspect is a black male with either locs or twists and was driving an early white 2000 model Ford Mustang convertible with a tan roof.

In a note sent to students, faculty and staff, school administrators said university police are assisting the GBI and Georgia State Patrol in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lt. Daniel at 706-613-3330, ext. 235, Stephen.Daniel@accgov.com or Sgt. Norris at 706-613-3330, ext. 556, David.Norris@accgov.com.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our two students who were involved—one of whom is hospitalized—as well as to their families and friends.”

