Bond granted for former UF quarterback Jalen Kitna, arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images

Jalen Kitna was granted an $80,000 bond. He was also ordered to not have unsupervised contact with minors and not to have any internet access.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was granted bond Thursday in connection to the charges against him.

Those charges include possession of images depicting sexual acts involving children, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Kitna was booked into the Alachua County jail around 3:30 p.m Wednesday. He appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon via virtual call wearing a smock, different from the striped outfits that other inmates wear.

The smock is usually indicative of a high-risk inmate.

ESPN reports that Kitna is being represented by Jacksonville attorney Hank Coxe.

Police say the investigation began when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform.

Police say an investigation revealed that two images were shared from a residence located in the 2300 block of SW 38th Drive in Gainesville. The investigation later revealed that the account holder was Kitna.

Detective Montague says he contacted Kitna at the residence and interviewed him. Kitna stated that he remembered sharing the two images (CSAM) but believed them to be “legal”, since he found them online. Kitna advised that he realized he should not have shared those two images, based on the reaction from the other Discord user that he shared them with.

Kitna’s electronic devices were seized as part of the search warrant. Preliminary analysis of the devices revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material, police say.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of sexual acts depicting children.

Kitna appeared in four games this football season, making his collegiate debut vs. Eastern Washington on Oct. 2. He's the son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna, a former quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

University Athletic Association gave this statement to First Coast News: