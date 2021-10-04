UF Health dietician charged with molestation of patient with mental disabilities in Jacksonville

The arrest report indicates the victim is a vulnerable adult who is unable to audibly speak, take care of himself or make decisions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dietician at UF Health in Jacksonville has been charged for reportedly molesting a patient with severe mental disabilities, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Nicole Deligar, 31, of Jacksonville, was charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on an elderly or disabled person.

On Sept. 21, an officer was dispatched to UF Health in regard to a report that a disabled patient was molested by a cafeteria worker, the report says.

JSO says the incident was initially observed through a live video monitoring system by a witness, but that no data had been saved to re-watch.

The witness told police that through the live camera system, she observed Deligar making the rounds and delivering food to patients. She then reportedly observed Deligar lingering in a patient's room for an extended period of time.

The witness told police that when she zoomed in, she saw Deligar touching the victim's genitals and placing her breast in his mouth.

The witness says she was so startled by what she saw that she got on the intercom in the room and said, 'No Ma'am.' She then reportedly alerted multiple nurses to run into the victim's room.

In a police interview with Deligar, JSO says she told police she had been working there for about a month. She reportedly admitted to the act and took responsibility for a total of two encounters of this nature.

Deligar's supervisor informed police that the suspect apologized to her via text message that included the following statement:

"...I'm so sorry for the embarrassment my bad decision may have brought up in your department. I do not have an excuse for my actions. I don't know why I did it myself and that's what's frustrating me right now. But I am in no way a victim, and I'll take the consequences for my bad choice."