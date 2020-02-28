MACCLENNY, Fla. — An Uber driver is facing charges of molesting a minor passenger he was giving a ride from Jacksonville to Macclenny Tuesday.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office charged 69-year-old Ingo Krieg with lewd or lascivious molestation after a 15-year-old girl told deputies he fondled her and made vulgar statements, including offering to exchange the ride for sexual favors.

The victim was able to capture videos and photos of the molestation with her cellphone, deputies said.

Deputies said the girl told them she had requested a ride from Krieg on a previous date and they exchanged phone numbers. Tuesday, she requested another ride from Krieg from her home in Jacksonville to her boyfriend's house in Baker County.

The victim told deputies Krieg began to grope her genital area in his vehicle as they traveled to Macclenny Tuesday. Deputies said when they questioned Krieg, he admitted to molesting the 15-year-old girl while driving in Baker County.