Man wanted in fentanyl death of child in Jacksonville arrested

A man police say was involved in the Dec. 20, 2022 fentanyl death of a 20-month-old girl was arrested Saturday. Tyeon Ford, 23, was arrested during a traffic stop on Old Middleburg Road. He was a passenger in the vehicle and police identified him as the person wanted in the child's death.
On March 2, police arrested Carlida Miller in the child's death. She and Ford are charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
On Dec. 20, 2022, JSO responded to a local hospital where a toddler was declared dead. Investigators later determined that the child was taken to the hospital from the Phoenix area, in the 1400 block of E 14th Street.
The Medical Examiner's Office determined that the cause of the child's death was acute fentanyl intoxication.