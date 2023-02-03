Man wanted in fentanyl death of child in Jacksonville arrested

Tyeon Ford was arrested Saturday and charged with manslaughter in the December 2022 fentanyl death of a 20-month-old child. Carlida Miller was arrested last week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A man police say was involved in the Dec. 20, 2022 fentanyl death of a 20-month-old girl was arrested Saturday. Tyeon Ford, 23, was arrested during a traffic stop on Old Middleburg Road. He was a passenger in the vehicle and police identified him as the person wanted in the child's death.

On March 2, police arrested Carlida Miller in the child's death. She and Ford are charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

On Dec. 20, 2022, JSO responded to a local hospital where a toddler was declared dead. Investigators later determined that the child was taken to the hospital from the Phoenix area, in the 1400 block of E 14th Street.