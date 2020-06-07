Two women taken to hospital after shooting in Arlington

Police say they received a call around 3:55 p.m. in response to a person shot in the 5500 block of Oliver Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —

Two women were transported to the hospital after a shooting in the Arlington area Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they received a call around 3:55 p.m. in response to a person shot in the 5500 block of Oliver Street. Prior to police arrival, two females were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.