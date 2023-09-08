Two women fatally shot while waiting at railroad crossing in San Marco, police say

JSO's Sergeant Rudlaff says the unidentified women are believed to be in their upper 20s to lower 30s while the other, is believed to be about 50 to 55-years-old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two women are dead Wednesday morning in Jacksonville after a shooting led to a crash involving a vehicle and train in the San Marco area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the 1400 block of Hendricks Avenue in reference to the crash. Upon arrival, police found a woman believed to be in her upper 20s to lower 30s, who had been shot multiple times inside a white SUV. JSO's Sergeant Rudlaff says the second woman, believed to be about "50 to 55-years-old," was found shot outside the SUV.

Police say the first unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the second woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Rudlaff says after the driver of the SUV was shot, the SUV rolled and collided into the train that was passing by at the time of the incident. He says that JSO's initial investigation reveals that the driver stopped at a railroad crossing for the train as it was passing and then was shot, which caused her to crash into the train.

JSO says they will be working with CSX and East Coast Railway to work the incident. Police also say that there are a lot of "closed businesses at this time," as they are working to obtain any video surveillance in the area.

According to police, both sides of the railroad crossing are being treated as the crime scene for this incident. Please avoid Hendricks Avenue from Nira to Cedar streets if possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is encouraged to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

