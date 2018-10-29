Two teens were shot, one in the head and the other in the buttocks, at a Brentwood-area home.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, nine people were inside a home located at 245 47th Street E. when someone shot into the home. Police responded to the call of a person shot at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Corey Poole, 18, was shot in the head and Jonathan Robinson, 19, was shot in the buttocks. The other people in the home were shaken up, but not physically injured. The youngest person in the home was 16 and the oldest was 23.

According to a neighbor who spoke with police, she heard several gunshots in a row. She said she went to her front window and was able to hear an argument inside the home and witnessed two people come out of the side door. One of the men was armed with a rifle with a laser attached and she saw him run away from the scene.

Victims within the home said when two people began shooting into the home from across the street. One victim said he was in the living room when "something told me to go check the front window" and he was able to warn the other people in the home to duck when the shooting began.

Police observed bullet holes in the home, in the side of a car and spent bullet casings across the street from the home. A backpack full of marijuana was found in the backyard.

