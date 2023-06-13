Two teens arrested after deputy-involved struggle involving gun in Glynn County

During the struggle, deputies say the juvenile went to his waistband, and retrieved a small black Taurus semi-automatic handgun.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens have been charged after an altercation with deputies that involved a gun in Glynn County Tuesday.

Around 10 a.m., Glynn County Deputy Sheriffs were executing an eviction order at an apartment located within the Glynnvilla Apartment Complex.

While exiting their vehicles, deputies say they noticed two juveniles, boy and girl, with a marijuana cigarette. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the location of where the juveniles were, which was next door to where the eviction order was going to be served.

GCSO says while attempting to place the juveniles in custody and retrieve any more drugs, the male juvenile forcibly resisted any attempts to restrain him. GCSO says the girl began to kick a deputy in the back repeatedly.

During the struggle, deputies say the juvenile went to his waistband, and retrieved a small black Taurus semi-automatic handgun who then passed the weapon to the girl. Deputies say she picked it up and began to point it in the direction of the deputies.

While one deputy continued to struggle with the male juvenile, the other focused on the gun threat by drawing his weapon and ordering the female juvenile to drop her weapon. Deputies say the girl refused to do so and instead, turned around and began to walk away with the 9mm. She was later apprehended.

The boy was able to break away and flee the scene. He was later located two blocks away from the apartment complex by Glynn County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Brunswick Police Department. This incident occurred directly across the street from Glynn Academy High School.

No shots were fired. The juveniles were not injured however two Glynn County Sheriff’s Deputies received minor injuries, were treated, and released.

One subject was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and both juveniles were charged with Felony Obstruction with Violence, Possession of a Handgun while being under the age of 18; Possession of a handgun while within 1000 feet of a school safety zone.