Two teen boys hospitalized following shooting at residence in Oakleaf area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two teen boys were hospitalized in an overnight shooting that took place in the Oakleaf Plantation area on Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Richardson says officers responded to the 7300 block of New Meadows Court at approximately 1:28 a.m. in reference to the two unidentified boys who were shot.

Richardson says JSO's initial investigation reveals that a group of individuals were hanging outside of a residence in the area and while doing so, an unknown suspect approached the residence on foot and fired multiple shots at the group. He adds that the suspect fled the scene on foot as well.

Police say the two boys' age are in the range of 15 to 17 and that one was shot in the arm while the other was shot in the foot or calf.

Richardson says both boys were taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening injuries and that police do not have any suspect information to release at this time.

JSO says detectives are currently speaking with witnesses while also canvassing the area of the shooting to look for any possible surveillance footage.