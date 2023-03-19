Two suspects arrested in October killing of Jacksonville Marine

Julio L. Adorno Rivera was killed outside of Mobile Communications America, where he worked, in October. He served five years in the Marines.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of Julio L. Adorno Rivera, a Marine who was killed outside of the Mobile Communications America office where he worked in October.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Cameron Juarez Davis, 21, and Kijean Fitzgerald John, 20, on charges of murder and robbery Sunday.

Police said they began with multiple persons of interest based on evidence at the crime scene, and were able to identify these two men after interviews by homicide detectives.

On Oct. 27, police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue, the parking lot of the Mobile Communications America office, where they located Rivera with multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department later pronounced him dead.

Police said that the Rivera may have gotten into an argument with another person before the shooting occurred.