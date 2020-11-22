Two men arrested in connection to Green Cove Springs shooting that left teen dead

Police said warrants were issued for 23-year-old Kieshawn Ray Capri Smith and 20-year-old Daveion Breshod Austin on charges of armed robbery.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly Green Cove Springs shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Police said warrants were issued Saturday for 23-year-old Kieshawn Ray Capri Smith and 20-year-old Daveion Breshod Austin on charges of armed robbery. Police said both Smith and Austin were arrested shortly after the warrants were issued.

The charges are in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the 1100 block of Center Street, according to police.

Investigators told First Coast News they were called to reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found two men, blocks away from each other, with gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital where one of them later died and another was treated for his injuries, police said.

Family members identified the deceased victim as 18-year-old Skyler Townsend. He was a graduate of Orange Park High School and wanted to attend Louisiana State University to pursue a career helping animals, according to family members.

"He was very intelligent," said Alexandrea Robertson, Townsend's aunt. "He graduated school early and just turned 18. He was hilarious. He could make you laugh at anything. He was very goofy."

The family has put together a GoFundMe to help pay for Townsend's funeral expenses. To donate, click here.