Crime

Two sought after 'stealing' from Mandarin comic book shop

The man pictured turns his back toward the camera and appears to slip an item into his pants, surveillance video shows.
Credit: Facebook
The man and woman in the video are being sought by Mythical Mountain, a Mandarin comic book shop, after they allegedly stole from them Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Mandarin comic book shop is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals who were 'caught stealing' from the store, according to an official social media post.

Mythical Mountain Comics and Toys posted on Facebook, saying the incident happened on Monday, Dec. 21. Owners also posted photos and surveillance video of the incident.

The video shows a man and woman browsing the store. As the woman fumbles with a Funko POP figure, the man turns his back toward the camera and appears to slip an item into his pants, surveillance video shows.

"If you know them, message us or better yet...they can make it right by coming in and paying for it," the post read.

