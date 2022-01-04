Two shot in two separate incidents in Jacksonville

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two people were injured in separate shooting incidents within an hour of each other in Jacksonville Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened at around 6:40 p.m. in front of a home at the in the 8100 block of Virgo Street in the Holiday Hills area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out in the front yard. Police said during the fight, the victim was shot in the leg.

First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have several subjects detained but did not name a suspect.

The other shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Island Point Drive on the Northside.

According to police, the victim was also shot in the leg outside of a home. Police applied a tournaquet to the wound and first responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are searching for two potential suspects, a heavy-set Black man and a thin Black man.

According to JSO, the subjects stole the victim's vehicle and left the scene. The vehicle was later found in the Arlington area.