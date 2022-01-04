Two shot in two separate incidents in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two people were injured in separate shooting incidents within an hour of each other in Jacksonville Tuesday night.
The first shooting happened at around 6:40 p.m. in front of a home at the in the 8100 block of Virgo Street in the Holiday Hills area.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a fight broke out in the front yard. Police said during the fight, the victim was shot in the leg.
First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have several subjects detained but did not name a suspect.
The other shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Island Point Drive on the Northside.
According to police, the victim was also shot in the leg outside of a home. Police applied a tournaquet to the wound and first responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there are searching for two potential suspects, a heavy-set Black man and a thin Black man.
According to JSO, the subjects stole the victim's vehicle and left the scene. The vehicle was later found in the Arlington area.
Anyone with information on either of the two shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at Jacksonville Sheriff's Office 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).