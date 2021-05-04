Jacksonville police investigating two shootings overnight, victims expected to be OK

If you have any information about either incident, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are expected to be OK after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville overnight.

The first happened shortly after midnight in the 4800 block of Atlantic Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police say they stopped a white Kia traveling along Atlantic Boulevard that A white Kia was located and appears to be related to the shooting incident, according to police.

A man was seen by First Coast News being taken into custody by police, however, it's not clear at this time what his involvement is with the investigation.

The second shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. when police responded to a person shot at the Brentwood Apartment complex.

When they arrived, an investigation revealed that an argument broke out at a large gathering in one of the units when a shooting happened. Police say there were small children present.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK. Police say the suspect fled the scene.