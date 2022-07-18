JSO: Two people shot on Jacksonville's Westside, expected to be OK

Two men in their late 20s or early 30s were located with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering in a hospital after one or more shooting incidents on the Westside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 1:45 p.m. they responded to the 1200 block of Cassat Avenue in response to a shooting.

Shortly after, a call came in regarding a person having been shot at an apartment complex on Labelle Street.

Two men in their late 20s or early 30s were located with at least one gunshot wound each, police said. They were taken to nearby hospitals and police say they are expected to live.

Police do not believe any suspects are outstanding and that everyone involved has been contacted.

JSO says the shootings happened both inside and outside a residence. They are working to obtain more information.