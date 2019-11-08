JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were shot in a Moncrief neighborhood Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street, police said. A witness at the scene told First Coast News he was DJing a block party when bullets started flying past his head.

There are multiple blocks roped off as police investigate the incident.

JSO has not disclosed what led to the shooting or the severity of injuries.

