x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings.
Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
Fans arrive for an NCAA football game against UAB at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Sept. 10, 2011.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida’s flagship university, authorities said.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the police department said in a post.

The post didn't disclose how many people were shot but said two of the shooting victims later died from their injuries. Police were seeking the public's help for any information on the shootings.

More Videos

In Other News

Man killed in crash involving two Kia's on New Kings Road near I-295, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out