Two people found dead inside vehicle on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a vehicle on the city's Northside.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 7400 block of Kylan Drive W. in reference to reported gunfire in the area.

When officer arrived, they located two adult men unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded and pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the relationship between the two men are unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.