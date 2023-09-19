Two people found dead in burning car on Jacksonville's Westside, police say

Officers initially responded to Harrold Avenue in reference to gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found two people dead inside a burning car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a burning car on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers initially responded at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the 5000 block of Harrold Avenue in reference to gunshots in the area. When crews arrived, they discovered a vehicle on fire. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to put out the flames. That's when crews noticed two people dead inside the vehicle.

First Coast News spoke with several neighbors in the area who said they heard gunshots late last night.

Brycen Jones said he couldn't get home from work because police blocked off the road. Jones said with a new baby at home, he is worried about safety in the neighborhood.

"I hate that everybody has to watch over their shoulder now," Jones said.

"It’s just stupid. I mean, these people that got shot up, those bullets could have easily transferred over into my trailer, or somebody else’s house could have killed somebody else, so it sucks.”

Police are still working to identify the victims found in the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.