Two people arrested after traffic stop in Flagler County, one accused of trafficking fentanyl

The Bunnell Police Department arrested Travis Layfield, 43, on fentanyl trafficking charges. Jami McKinnon, 48, is facing a charge of driving on a suspended license.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are in police custody Sunday night after a traffic stop in Flagler County led to a fentanyl drug trafficking arrest.

According to the Bunnell Police Department, officers made a traffic stop on a silver Honda in the 800 block of U.S. 1 around 3:47 p.m. Sunday regarding an expired tag.

Police said the expired tag led the officer to believe the registered owner of the car also had a suspended driver's license. Officers identified the driver and owner of the vehicle as 48-year-old Jami Lyn McKinnon of St. Augustine.

Police said the tag on McKinnon's vehicle was expired for nearly eight months. Officers confirmed McKinnon's license was also suspended, and said she admitted to officers she was aware her license was suspended. McKinnon's driver's license history also showed four prior suspensions dating back to 2021, according to police.

McKinnon was arrested and charged with driving with knowledge on a suspended license and driving with an expired registration over six months.

After McKinnon was arrested, police advised the passenger of the vehicle, identified as 43-year-old Travis William Layfield of St. Augustine, to step out of the vehicle as it was to be towed.

Following a search of the vehicle, officers found a "suspicious" while crystal substance in a container and a white pill under the passenger side seat.

Layfield told police the substance and pill were his. The crystal substance tested positive for fentanyl and the pill was identified as Ritalin, which is a drug requiring a prescription. The fentanyl weighed eight grams, according to police.

Layfield was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of a legend drug without prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers took both McKinnon and Layfield to the Flagler County Inmate Facility.

“I really appreciate the vigilance of Officer Wichman and Sergeant Ogden," said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon.