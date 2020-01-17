Two pedestrians are expected to be OK after being pinned following a high-speed pursuit in the Springfield area Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Blackburn, 19, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, marijuana possession, carrying a concealed firearm, speeding and resisting an officer.

Mark Howard, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, tampering with evidence and resisting an officer.

According to an arrest report, Tuesday around 5:02 p.m., police say they noticed a vehicle speeding while heading southbound in 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Parkway.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and say they made contact with the driver (Blackburn) and the passenger (Howard).

However, when the officer attempted to open the driver's door, police say the vehicle sped off.

JSO engaged the vehicle in pursuit, during which Blackburn was allegedly speeding and displaying a disregard for the safety of officers and other motorists.

Police say the pursuit ended at the intersection of E. 8th St and Main Street where the suspect drove onto the sidewalk and struck two pedestrians.

The suspect pinned the vehicle against a building and was unable to travel any further.

Both victims were fully alert, up and walking around, according to the crash report and one victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

After the crash, officers were able to remove both Blackburn and Howard from the vehicle and they were arrested.

A stolen firearm was also recovered from the vehicle, police said.