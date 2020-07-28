Two overnight shootings in Jacksonville leave one dead, one injured

The second shooting was a domestic incident on Sheldrake Drive in Mandarin, where police say a woman shot her boyfriend.

Two overnight shootings in Jacksonville have left one man dead and another injured.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the first shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Springfield Boulevard.

JSO says the victim, who they estimate to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect still on the loose, according to police.

The second shooting was a domestic incident on Sheldrake Drive in Mandarin, where police say a woman shot her boyfriend. JSO says when they arrived on the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Police are now interviewing her to find out what circumstances led up to the shooting.

None of the identities of anyone involved in either shooting has been released.