Two nonfatal shootings reported in Jacksonville Friday

Both shootings stemmed from previous altercations, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two nonfatal shootings were reported less than an hour apart in Jacksonville Friday.

At 11:05 a.m., Jacksonville sheriff's officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He had been shot in the 3700 block of Burnett Park Road before going to the hospital.

Police discovered that the victim and another individual got into a verbal altercation which then became physical. The other person shot him five times.

At 11:57 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of West 12th Street, where a man was shot in the hip. His injuries were not lifethreatening.

Police said that the man had been in a longstanding fight with someone, who found him and shot him.