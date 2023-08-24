Two men shot while inside vehicle on Southside Boulevard, two individuals 'detained' by police

JSO's Sergeant Richardson says that the men were traveling inside a vehicle on the street when two other unknown men approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering in a Jacksonville hospital Thursday morning after they were shot inside a vehicle on Jacksonville's Southside Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Richardson says at approximately 8:08 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Southside Boulevard in reference to the two men who were shot. They were taken to the hospital, both suffering life-threatening injuries as one was shot once in the neck while the other man, was shot in the neck, shoulder and leg.

Richardson says JSO's preliminary investigation reveals that the men were traveling inside a vehicle on the street when they were approached by two unknown men with firearms. The suspects began firing multiple shots which struck the victims, then the suspects fled the area on foot, police say.

JSO says two individuals were detained are being questioned by detectives to determine their involvement in the shooting.