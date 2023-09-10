Two men shot in two separate, unrelated overnight Jacksonville shootings

Police say one man was shot while he was riding a scooter while the other man, was shot while driving his vehicle. Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering at Jacksonville hospitals Sunday morning after they were shot in two separate, unrelated overnight shootings that occurred in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Here's what police say happened in the first shooting:

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to 1700 Seminary St. in reference to a person who was shot. Lloyd says upon arrival, an unidentified man in his 20s was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower torso. Police say he is currently undergoing surgery and that his injuries are or were non-life-threatening.

Lloyd says JSO's initial investigation determined that the man was shot while riding a scooter. JSO says "circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown" while also saying that there is currently no description of the suspect(s).

Police say they are canvassing the area to talk with witnesses as well as to capture any video surveillance. The shooting is under an ongoing investigation.

Here's what police say happened in the second shooting:

JSO's Sergeant Richardson says at 11:48 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in reference to a man who was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle. Richardson says JSO's initial investigation reveals that the man was traveling westbound on MLK Jr. Parkway when an unknown person or people in an unknown burgundy-colored vehicle, pulled up beside him and "fired multiple shots," striking the man and his vehicle.

JSO says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as Richardson adds that police do not have a current description of the suspect(s).