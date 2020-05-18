Two men injured in overnight shootings, unclear if related

At approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Norfolk Boulevard in reference to a person shot.

Two men were rushed to the hospital Sunday night after two shooting incidents in Jacksonville.

At approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 9000 block of Norfolk Boulevard in reference to a person shot. A man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were at the hospital, a second male victim was dropped off with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related.