JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are expected to make a full recovery after a double shooting on Jacksonville's Northside early Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:15 a.m, police responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Crestwood Street. While responding, they say an additional caller contacted the Sheriff’s Office stating that they had heard gunshots in the same area.

Once officers got the scene, they were notified of two walk-in patients that both were suffering from gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital. Police say the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening and officers were able to determine that the men received the wounds at the location on Crestwood Street.

At this time, police have no suspect information regarding the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

