Two men in serious condition after shooting in New Town

JSO did not release any information regarding a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they were found shot in the New Town neighborhood Monday night.

JSO said officers were called to the 1400 block of Windle Street at around 9 p.m. At the scene, the sheriff's office said officers found the two men with gunshot wounds. The victims were then taken to a local hospital where they remain in serious condition, according to police.

JSO did not release any information regarding a suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.